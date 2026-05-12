'Arbitrary decision': Punjabi activists on Army schools making Sanskrit compulsory

A recent policy change by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has sparked a controversy in Punjab . The policy, which was introduced for the 2026-27 academic session, makes Sanskrit compulsory and makes Punjabi optional. Parents were informed through messages that if they wanted their children to study Punjabi as an additional subject, they would have to submit a consent form, The Indian Express reported.

Legal concerns AWES policy violates 2008 law The AWES policy has been criticized for violating the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008. The law mandates Punjabi as a subject up to Class 10 in all schools in the state. Critics argue that by making Punjabi optional, AWES is violating this legal requirement.

Public outcry Policy condemned by local activists, political leaders The policy has been condemned by local activists and political leaders. The Punjab Chetna Manch, a group of CPI members, Punjabi writers, and education activists, called the decision "arbitrary." They have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, demanding immediate intervention. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney has also urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make Punjabi compulsory in Army Public Schools in Punjab.

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Official response Education minister speaks on matter Education Minister Bains said his ministry is looking into the matter. He recalled previous instances where similar policies had been implemented by AWES, resulting in hefty fines. "They have no objection to Punjabi being taught at primary classes, but since the children studying in these schools come from all over India, it will be difficult to teach Punjabi in higher classes," he was quoted as saying.

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