Congress MP Anto Antony in ₹2cr loan row
India
Congress MP Anto Antony is in the spotlight after businessman N M Raju claimed Antony hasn't paid back a ₹2 crore loan taken during the 2019 election campaign—Raju says only ₹20 lakh has come back so far.
The loan was reportedly given without collateral, thanks to their past political ties.
Antony calls it a conspiracy against him
Antony admits he got help from Raju but insists he's already settled the debt, calling the whole thing a conspiracy against him. He also pointed out that Raju has supported other candidates before.
Meanwhile, Raju shot down rumors about any religious leaders being involved.
With this dispute going public, it's adding some extra drama to Antony's long political career in Kerala.