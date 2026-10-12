Constable offers lunch amid Delhi protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
A video from the Delhi protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is making waves online.
It shows a woman police constable offering her lunch to a protester from Punjab, saying warmly, "Mere hisse ka le lo."
The moment has struck a chord, racking up over 900,000 views and plenty of attention.
Online reactions divided over police gesture
People online are divided. Many see the officer's gesture as a genuine act of kindness in tense times, while others feel it's just trying to shift focus away from larger concerns about how police are handling the protests.
The debate highlights how individual moments can spark bigger conversations about empathy and accountability during public demonstrations.