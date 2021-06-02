Coronavirus: India reports 1.32 lakh new cases, 3.2K more deaths

India's COVID-19 positivity rate remained under 10% for the ninth consecutive day.

India on Wednesday reported 1.32 lakh new COVID-19 cases along with 3,207 more deaths. At 6.57%, the daily test positivity rate remained under 10% for the ninth consecutive day. Meanwhile, the weekly average test positivity rate has declined to 8.21%. However, the central government has set a goal to keep the weekly rate under 5%. Here are more details.

India's tally reaches 2.83 crore; 3.35 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 2,83,07,832 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,35,102. So far, 2,61,79,085 patients have recovered, while 17,93,645 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 1,32,788 new infections, 2,31,456 more discharges, and 3,207 fresh fatalities. 21,85,46,667 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day infections

Maharashtra reported 14,123 new COVID-19 cases along with 35,949 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 14,304 new cases and 29,271 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 19,760 new cases and 24,117 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 26,513 new cases and 31,673 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 11,303 new cases and 18,257 recoveries.

'June to be better, but virus hasn't gone'

Speaking at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. VK Paul said, "From whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, we do know that this (COVID-19 cases) will decline." "June will be much better, stabilized, but concerns are when we open up how do we behave because the virus has not gone," he added.

Officials stress on phased 'unlocking' from lockdowns

At the briefing, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava called for gradual phased "unlocking" from COVID-19 lockdowns that were imposed by several state governments. Testing and containment alone are not "sustainable solutions," he said.

By July-August, India could vaccinate 1 crore people daily

Dr. Paul also said that India could vaccinate up to one crore people every day by mid-July or early-August. Currently, India is administering an average of 25 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses/day. India has fully vaccinated just over 3% of its entire population, but it aims to cover the entire country by December. He said vaccine coverage would increase once supply is ramped up.

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment gets emergency nod in India

On Tuesday, Eli Lilly and Company India announced that it has received permission for the use of antibody drugs combination for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The company now has restricted emergency use approval for the combined use of its monoclonal antibody drugs (Bamlanivimab 700 mg and Etesevimab 1,400 mg) to treat mild to moderate cases.