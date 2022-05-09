India

COVID-19: India logs 3,207 fresh cases, 29 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 09, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

India on Monday reported over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of around 250 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 20,403, which accounts for 0.05% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,207 new cases and 29 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting it as an indication of an imminent fourth wave in June.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 3,410 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,05,401 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,093. With 3,410 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,60,905. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.95% and 0.82%, respectively.

States Delhi continues to add most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 224 new cases and 196 more recoveries on Sunday. Karnataka added 112 new cases and 92 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 47 new cases and 68 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,422 new cases and 1,438 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Sunday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 190 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India had administered over 190.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 86.8 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.5 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 1.63 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over one lakh second doses and more than 28,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.83 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.83 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 13,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 17,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.

Recent news 64 school students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Meanwhile, 64 school students living in two hostels in Odisha's Rayagada district have tested positive for COVID-19. The students do not have any symptoms and their health conditions are currently stable, district collector Saroj Kumar Mishra said. Notably, 44 of these 64 cases were found at one of the two hostels where students of eight English medium schools in the district currently reside.