Corruption Perceptions Index 2025: India ranks 91st among 182 countries

India has been ranked 91st out of 182 countries and territories in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025. The index, released by Transparency International, gave India a score of 39. The report noted a slow progress in anti-corruption efforts across the Asia Pacific region over the past decade, which had an average score of 45.

Regional unrest Asia Pacific: Widespread public anger over weak governance, accountability The CPI 2025 report highlighted widespread public anger over weak governance and accountability in the Asia Pacific region. In the Philippines, Indonesia, and Nepal, protests were triggered by corruption allegations, with social media restrictions noted in Nepal. Ilham Mohamed from Transparency International said "good governance is being undermined by weak law enforcement, unaccountable leadership and opacity in political funding."

Global rankings Denmark topped the CPI, followed by Finland, Singapore Denmark topped the CPI 2025 with a score of 89, followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84). New Zealand and Norway shared the fourth spot with scores of 81. Most Asia Pacific countries, including India, scored below the global average of 42. Bangladesh (150th rank) and Pakistan (136th rank) also fell below this mark.

Western backslide UK, US also witnessed decline in corruption perception scores The United Kingdom and the United States also witnessed a decline in their corruption perception scores. The UK fell dramatically from seventh to 20th place with a score of 70, while the US slipped from 28th to 29th with a score of 64, overtaken by Lithuania. Transparency International warned that these declines are part of a "worrying trend" of eroding democratic institutions due to political donations and state targeting.

