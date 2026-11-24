UP man jailed, fined ₹17L over khaini possession in Bahrain
What's the story
A 35-year-old man from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, had to spend 18 days in custody in Bahrain after he was caught with a packet of khaini and lime for mixing the chewing tobacco. The man, Saurabh Rai, was detained at the airport on October 29 after customs officials found a small container of chewing tobacco and lime in his luggage upon his arrival from Mumbai. He was then handed over to the Bahrain Police and Criminal Investigation Directorate for further questioning.
Custody conditions
He was kept in an air-conditioned cell
During his detention, Rai was kept in an air-conditioned cell for nearly three weeks without a blanket or warm clothes. He claimed that his health deteriorated during this time.
After extensive questioning about the reason behind carrying the tobacco and lime, he was given the option of paying a fine or serving a prison sentence.
Legal proceedings
Family paid fine, legal fees
Rai was released on November 18 after his family paid a fine of 7,200 Bahraini dinars (around ₹17.8 lakh) and legal fees, TOI reported.
His family had lost contact with him after he landed in Bahrain, prompting them to seek help from Indian authorities through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Azamgarh SSP Anil Kumar wrote to the MEA seeking prompt assistance to trace him.
Post-release condition
Rai is now undergoing treatment for typhoid and malaria
After being released from custody in Bahrain, Rai traveled to Saudi Arabia before flying via Chennai to Delhi.
He is now undergoing treatment for typhoid and malaria.
His family has thanked Azamgarh police and officials for their help in facilitating his return home safely.
Rai, a resident of Bhavarupur village in Azamgarh district, works as a driver at Al-Qatif in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.