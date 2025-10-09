Cough syrup deaths: Manufacturer arrested, caught in Chennai
S. Ranganathan, who owns Sresan Pharma, has been arrested after 20 children in Madhya Pradesh died from taking Coldrif cough syrup.
Tests showed the syrup had ingredients that could harm kidneys.
Police caught Ranganathan in Chennai. He will be presented before a Chennai court before being brought to Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after securing transit remand.
IMA fears doctors might get blamed; Congress demands ₹1 crore
The state has sealed five medical shops and is testing more Coldrif samples, while health teams are spreading awareness in rural areas.
The Indian Medical Association worries doctors might get blamed unfairly and has warned of possible strikes.
Meanwhile, Congress is pushing for ₹1 crore compensation for each affected family and says the government didn't act fast enough to prevent the tragedy.