Ludhiana: Groom in rape-case wedding disappears
In Ludhiana, a planned wedding meant to resolve a past rape case took an unexpected turn when the groom, Harpreet Singh alias Bobby, disappeared on the big day.
Singh had been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl back in 2020, and his family agreed he would marry her once she turned 18 to avoid court proceedings.
But on October 7, 2025, he failed to show up for the ceremony.
Case registered, both Singh and father missing
After the no-show, the bride's family filed a complaint, and both Singh and his father are now missing.
Police have registered a case under rape and conspiracy charges, plus sections of the POCSO Act, and are actively searching for them.
The incident has sparked anger in the community and raised tough questions about justice for survivors, especially when such marriage arrangements fall apart.