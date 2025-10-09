Punjab seeks ₹13,300 crore for flood recovery
Punjab is officially requesting ₹13,300 crore from the central government to help rebuild after devastating floods hit the state in August and September 2025.
The earlier floods destroyed over 30,000 homes (with 9,000 wiped out completely) and ruined almost 3 lakh acres of crops.
Cleanup is still tough, especially with thick silt covering thousands of acres in places like Ferozepur and Tarn Taran from the earlier flood event.
Where the money will go
Punjab's plan from the previous floods includes ₹2,000 crore for lost crops, ₹2,500 crore to fix rural roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals, and ₹360 crore to help families whose homes were destroyed.
They're also asking for support to clear silt from fields and extra compensation for farmers, depending on how badly their crops were hit.
PM Modi announced ₹1,600 crore in immediate relief this year (September 2025)
Back in September this year, PM Modi announced ₹1,600 crore in immediate relief for Punjab, on top of an earlier ₹12,000 crore fund.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised that compensation would reach affected families before Diwali for that earlier event.
The current request is just the start—Punjab says more claims will come once all damage surveys are finished for the earlier floods.