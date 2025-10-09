Punjab seeks ₹13,300 crore for flood recovery India Oct 09, 2025

Punjab is officially requesting ₹13,300 crore from the central government to help rebuild after devastating floods hit the state in August and September 2025.

The earlier floods destroyed over 30,000 homes (with 9,000 wiped out completely) and ruined almost 3 lakh acres of crops.

About 5 lakh acres were affected by the floods, with crop loss on over 2.97 lakh acres suffering complete damage.

Cleanup is still tough, especially with thick silt covering thousands of acres in places like Ferozepur and Tarn Taran from the earlier flood event.