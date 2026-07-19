Delhi HC rejects plea for private hospital for Sonam Wangchuk

Justice Mini Pushkarna declined to grant any interim relief on the plea of Wangchuk's wife, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, who sought his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital and transfer to a private facility.

According to NDTV, the court found no arbitrary action in the government's decision to shift him, given his deteriorating health condition.

"Since doctors of the hospital are closely monitoring him... it cannot be said that force is being used or his autonomy is being violated," Justice Pushkarna observed.