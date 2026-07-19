Delhi HC rejects plea for private hospital for Sonam Wangchuk
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea for interim relief in the case of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The court's decision comes after Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday by Delhi Police. This action came on the 21st day of his hunger strike against alleged NEET paper leaks and in demand for educational reforms.
Court ruling
HC finds no arbitrary action in Wangchuk's transfer
Justice Mini Pushkarna declined to grant any interim relief on the plea of Wangchuk's wife, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, who sought his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital and transfer to a private facility.
According to NDTV, the court found no arbitrary action in the government's decision to shift him, given his deteriorating health condition.
"Since doctors of the hospital are closely monitoring him... it cannot be said that force is being used or his autonomy is being violated," Justice Pushkarna observed.
Health update
No detention order against Wangchuk: Court
During the hearing, it was revealed that Wangchuk's potassium levels had dropped dangerously low. He had refused IV fluids, and oral sugar-free medicines were administered with his consent.
The court noted that there was no detention order against him and he did not voluntarily check into a hospital.
"Considering...he, on his own, did not check himself into any hospital...the government was within its right to take such action," Justice Pushkarna said.
Treatment defense
Family, legal access sought in plea
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma defended Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. He said tests were conducted at multiple credible institutions, including AIIMS and a private lab.
Sharma stressed that "there is absolutely no reason for anyone to doubt the medical reports."
Meanwhile, Angmo had sought unrestricted access for family and legal counsel, arguing there was no medical emergency justifying his transfer from the protest site.
Future proceedings
Next hearing scheduled for July 24
The court has ordered the Centre to file a status report within three days. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 24.
Wangchuk's family plans to continue their fight for his transfer to a private hospital of their choice if necessary.
In this regard, Angmo said the petition was "wrongly interpreted" and questioned why the government, if it had to intervene, couldn't do so "democratically with the family's trust."