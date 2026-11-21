Lorry driver death: HC allows family to view CCTV footage
What's the story
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has permitted the family of R Balakrishnan, a lorry driver who died under suspicious circumstances at a police station, to view CCTV footage from four police stations. The footage is from Chekkanoorani, Valandur, Usilampatti Town and Usilampatti Taluk, where Balakrishnan was questioned. Justice Vijayakumar directed that Balakrishnan's wife Sudha, two other family members and their advocate can view the footage on November 23.
Viewing restrictions
Family faces 2 conditions
However, the court has imposed two conditions on the family. They are not allowed to record any part of the footage while watching it, and they cannot speak to the media after viewing.
The petition was disposed of with a promise from the judge that a detailed order would be issued later.
Suspicion raised
Sudha approached court with concerns
Sudha had approached the court with concerns about her husband's death. She alleged that Balakrishnan was subjected to police harassment before his death.
The state told the court that recordings from all four stations are preserved on hard disks with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and will be submitted to the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate.
It opposed giving access to these recordings, citing possible interference with ongoing investigations.
Leak concerns
Justice Vijayakumar raised questions about selective release of CCTV footage
Justice Vijayakumar also raised questions about the selective release of CCTV footage. He asked why only certain clips were leaked while the entire footage wasn't made public if it was to quell tensions.
The court also questioned why no photographs were taken when a person died inside a police station.
Death inquiry
Vehicle fire incident and alleged insurance fraud
Balakrishnan's death occurred after he was questioned by police in connection with a fire incident involving his vehicle.
The vehicle, carrying cardamom and other parcels, caught fire near Valandur tank bund on November 3.
His family alleged that the fire was staged for insurance fraud and claimed Balakrishnan was being pressured to take responsibility for missing goods.
Ongoing probe
Balakrishnan was found hanging in the toilet
On November 13, Balakrishnan was questioned at Chekkanoorani police station and found hanging in the toilet on November 14.
Police termed it a suspected suicide, but his family alleged custodial torture. The post-mortem examination reportedly recorded multiple injuries on his body.
In light of these developments, three police personnel were suspended, and an investigation by the CB-CID was ordered, along with a judicial inquiry into the case.