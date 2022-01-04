Delhi imposes weekend curfew and more curbs amid COVID-19 surge

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Delhi reported 5,500 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Delhi government has decided to impose various fresh restrictions in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. A weekend curfew will be in place and government staffers will work from home for the time being. However, Delhi Metro trains and buses will operate at full capacity, Sisodia informed.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new curbs come as Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases and the daily test positivity rate over the past several days. The new Omicron variant of coronavirus is also spreading fast. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said the strain contributed to over 80% cases on the final two days of 2021. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tested COVID-19 positive.

Details What are the other curbs?

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting to decide on new restrictions. The weekend curfew will be in force from Friday night to Monday morning. Meanwhile, private sector offices will be allowed to operate at 50% physical attendance. Others can work from home. Essential services such as delivery of food items and medicines will continue as usual.

Curbs Delhi under 'yellow alert' since last week

The test positivity rate in the capital city has stayed above 5% for two straight days—a trigger for the strict "red alert" under the city government's plan. A yellow alert has been in force in Delhi since December 29. It is the first level of restrictions and mandates various curbs including a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Situation 5K+ new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi has registered a significant surge in daily coronavirus cases and the test positivity rate. On Tuesday, the city recorded 5,500 new cases, marking a massive jump from Monday's count of 4,099 infections. The positivity rate jumped from 6.46% on Monday to 8.5%. "There is nothing to worry. Make masks your shield," Deputy CM Sisodia told reporters as he announced the curbs on Tuesday.