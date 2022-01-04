Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19; has 'mild symptoms'

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 09:42 am 2 min read

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The CM said in a post on Twitter he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at his residence. He also urged his recent contacts to isolate themselves and get tested. The news comes as Delhi sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and infections involving the new Omicron variant.

"I have tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday morning. In recent weeks, the CM has undertaken several trips to Goa and Punjab. His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting elections in both the states this year.

Details COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi has been registering a surge in coronavirus cases and the daily test positivity rate over the past several days. On Monday, the city reported 4,099 new cases and one COVID-19-related death. The test positivity rate stood at 6.46%, according to government data. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said the Omicron strain contributed to over 80% cases on the final two days of 2021.

Future Delhi to face more curbs?

A "yellow alert" has been in force in Delhi since December 29. It is the first level of restrictions and mandates various curbs. Now according to the city government's plan, a red alert is issued if the test positivity rate crosses 5% for two straight days. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Tuesday to decide the future course of action.

Situation India's daily cases on the rise

On Tuesday, India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases, a jump from Monday's count of over 33,000. Meanwhile, 124 people died due to the disease during the same period. The country has also recorded 1,892 Omicron cases so far. Of them, 766 patients have recovered, the government said. Separately, over 40 lakh teenagers were vaccinated on Monday—the first day of inoculation drive for children.