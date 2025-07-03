Page Loader
Veo 3, Google's AI video generator, now available in India
Veo 3 is available via Gemini app

By Mudit Dube
Jul 03, 2025
01:18 pm
What's the story

Google is expanding access to its advanced AI video generator, Veo 3, for users across the globe, including India. The feature is now available through the Gemini app with an AI Pro subscription tier. The move comes as part of Google's effort to make short, accessible, and affordable AI-generated videos for everyone.

Evolution

Veo 3 was initially limited to AI Ultra subscribers

Veo 3 was unveiled at Google I/O in May, but it was only available to Ultra plan subscribers at a steep price of $249.99 per month. In June, the tech giant made it accessible on a more affordable plan, the $19.99 AI Pro plan. This version was dubbed "Veo 3 Fast," and while it still creates eight-second-long videos in 720p resolution, Google claims they are now generated twice as fast due to backend improvements.

Features

Users can generate up to 3 videos daily

With Veo 3, users can create short clips with sound effects, background music, and characters with synthesized speech. However, the app currently allows Pro subscribers to generate only up to three Veo 3 Fast videos a day. After that limit is reached, it reverts back to Veo 2 - an earlier version with fewer features.

Reliability

Google promises improved reliability and smoother creative process

Google has promised improved reliability with Veo 3, saying there are "fewer blocks when generating," which makes the creative process smoother. The company also plans to introduce a photo-to-video feature in the future. To ensure content authenticity, all Veo 3 videos come with visible and invisible watermarks powered by SynthID, indicating that the content is AI-generated.