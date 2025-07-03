Veo 3, Google's AI video generator, now available in India

Google is expanding access to its advanced AI video generator, Veo 3, for users across the globe, including India. The feature is now available through the Gemini app with an AI Pro subscription tier. The move comes as part of Google's effort to make short, accessible, and affordable AI-generated videos for everyone.

Evolution Veo 3 was initially limited to AI Ultra subscribers Veo 3 was unveiled at Google I/O in May, but it was only available to Ultra plan subscribers at a steep price of $249.99 per month. In June, the tech giant made it accessible on a more affordable plan, the $19.99 AI Pro plan. This version was dubbed "Veo 3 Fast," and while it still creates eight-second-long videos in 720p resolution, Google claims they are now generated twice as fast due to backend improvements.

Features Users can generate up to 3 videos daily With Veo 3, users can create short clips with sound effects, background music, and characters with synthesized speech. However, the app currently allows Pro subscribers to generate only up to three Veo 3 Fast videos a day. After that limit is reached, it reverts back to Veo 2 - an earlier version with fewer features.