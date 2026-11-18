2 men tie Bengaluru ragpicker's hands, legs; set him ablaze
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Girinagar, Bengaluru, two unidentified persons allegedly tied a ragpicker's hands and legs with cloth before pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire. He was roaming around the Girinagar and Byatarayanapura areas when he was picked up. According to police, the victim, Syed Haji, sustained 60 percent burns and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital in critical condition. A case has been registered, and a search has been launched to trace the accused.
Accused
Attackers could also be ragpickers
According to the authorities, Syed lived like a nomad, gathering scraps wherever he could find. He did not have a mobile phone or any identity documents.
Locals informed the police that he had previously lived in the Padarayanapura area for several years.
Police believe the attackers could also be ragpickers. CCTV footage is being scrutinized for clues.
Suicide case
Man dies after setting himself on fire
In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man died after setting himself on fire in Hanumantegowdanapalya, near Madanayakanahalli on Bengaluru's outskirts.
The victim, identified as Pavan, hailed from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh.
According to police reports, he took the extreme step after being upset over a troubled relationship with a married woman who was also his relative.
Relationship strain
Pavan was upset over a troubled relationship
The woman had separated from her husband and recently moved to Madanayakanahalli to live independently.
However, she suddenly stopped talking to Pavan in the last few days, leaving him distressed.
This led Pavan to set himself on fire on the road. He later succumbed to his injuries.