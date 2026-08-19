Modi government might allow trial runs on highways before inauguration
What's the story
The Indian government is considering a new approach to highway launches, following several cases of newly constructed stretches developing cracks, potholes, and other issues, as per TOI. The proposed method involves allowing normal traffic on these stretches for two to three months before their official inauguration. This would help identify any deficiencies in the road infrastructure prior to its formal opening.
Past examples
Extended trial runs implemented on several occasions
The idea of extended trial runs isn't new.
It has been implemented on several occasions, including sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and the tunnel on the Dwarka Expressway.
An official said this strategy is particularly useful during monsoon season as it helps identify and fix problems like settlement, rutting, or drainage issues before they become major concerns.
Improvement directives
Gadkari directs NHAI to improve construction quality
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has directed officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), contractors, and consultants to improve construction quality.
This is because any deficiencies in the infrastructure deprive people of the promised facility.
The move comes after several national and state highways developed major deficiencies within weeks of their inauguration by the PM, central ministers, and CMs.
Toll regulations
What about the tolling issue?
Usually, tolling on highway stretches begins only after their official inauguration.
As per contract conditions, contractors are obliged to rectify all deficiencies within a defect liability period.
However, in some cases where major issues were found soon after inauguration, NHAI has either calculated the toll amount as "zero" for those stretches or suspended tolling altogether for the entire corridor.