Cyber frauds drained over ₹1,200cr from Delhi in 2025

How the scams hit home—and what's being done

One elderly couple in Greater Kailash lost a heartbreaking ₹14.85 crore after scammers posed as telecom staff and accused them of illegal phone use—then forced them into a "digital arrest" and drained their savings chunk by chunk.

On the bright side, Delhi Police managed to recover 24% of all stolen money last year (up from just 10% before), freezing shady accounts and even arresting two bank employees for helping set up fake accounts.

They've also launched helpline 1930 to block suspicious transactions fast and started campaigns like 'Santa ki Seekh' to help seniors spot scams before it's too late.