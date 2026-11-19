The Odisha government has also evacuated nearly 50,000 people from vulnerable areas and issued a red warning for 13 districts.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected across several parts of the state.

"There is a high probability of heavy rainfall, particularly in districts across southern Odisha and the coastal belt—extending as far as Balasore—including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kalahandi," he said.