Cyclone Akvan: Heavy rain batters Odisha: 50,000 evacuated, trains rescheduled
What's the story
Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wind speeds of 90-100km/h, gusting up to 110km/h during the landfall. In light of this development, railway authorities have rescheduled three trains.
Evacuation efforts
Odisha government issues red warning for 13 districts
The Odisha government has also evacuated nearly 50,000 people from vulnerable areas and issued a red warning for 13 districts.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected across several parts of the state.
"There is a high probability of heavy rainfall, particularly in districts across southern Odisha and the coastal belt—extending as far as Balasore—including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kalahandi," he said.
Transportation updates
Closure of schools, Anganwadi centers in these districts
A Red Warning had been issued for 13 districts and the Odisha government has ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centers in six districts from November 19 to November 21.
The affected districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal.
The Indian Navy and other agencies are coordinating with state administration as they monitor the storm's movement.
Storm update
Cyclone Akvan likely to make landfall by Thursday noon
As of Wednesday night, Cyclone Akvan was centered about 480km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD forecasts that the storm will continue to move north-northwestward before making landfall on Thursday noon.
It is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100km/h.