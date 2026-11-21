Cyclone Akvan cancels 14 flights at Birsa Munda Airport
Cyclone Akvan made travel plans tricky this week, leading to the cancelation of 14 flights at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
The airport had to pause operations when cloudy weather and rain from the cyclone dropped visibility below safe levels, all to keep passengers safe.
Ranchi visibility below required 1,200-1,500 meters
Visibility dipped to about 1,000 meters, short of the required 1,200 to 1,500 meters for flights, according to Airport Director Vinod Kumar.
The cyclone's effects weren't just felt in Ranchi.
If you're flying soon, it's a good idea to check your flight status and stay updated on weather alerts.