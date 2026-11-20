The IMD has predicted that Cyclone Akvan will continue to move north-northwestward and cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by Friday forenoon.

The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80km/h, gusting up to 90km/h.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said the landfall process could take seven to eight hours.