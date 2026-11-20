Cyclone Akvan begins landfall on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the landfall process of Cyclone Akvan has started on the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The severe cyclonic storm, which had moved north-northwestward at a speed of 21km/h in the last six hours, weakened into a cyclonic storm and is now centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is about 110km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 170km east of Visakhapatnam.
Landfall prediction
Landfall process could take 7-8 hours
The IMD has predicted that Cyclone Akvan will continue to move north-northwestward and cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by Friday forenoon.
The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80km/h, gusting up to 90km/h.
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said the landfall process could take seven to eight hours.
Evacuation efforts
Over 3 lakh people evacuated from vulnerable areas in Odisha
In light of the impending cyclone, authorities have evacuated over three lakh people from vulnerable areas in Odisha.
The state has also deployed 423 rescue teams to support the evacuation efforts.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held an emergency review meeting to assess preparedness for Cyclone Akvan and emphasized the state's "Zero Casualty" mission during this critical time.
Weather update
Heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha districts
Coastal Odisha districts have started receiving heavy rainfall due to the influence of Cyclone Akvan.
The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
As the cyclone approaches landfall, authorities are taking all necessary precautions to minimize damage and ensure public safety in affected regions.