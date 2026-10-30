Cyclone Arnab disrupts Odisha transport and roads, 36 trains canceled

More than 300 rescue teams, including NDRF and ODRAF, are working across nine districts to help people out.

So far, 59,028 residents have been evacuated, including 3,001 pregnant women, and helicopters have airlifted those stranded in Ganjam.

Rising river waters and landslides are making things tougher, so Anganwadi centers and educational institutes in the two districts will remain closed till October 31.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said, "He assured us of all possible assistance to Odisha."