IMD issues red alert as Cyclone 'Montha' nears Andhra landfall
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" by October 28. The cyclonic storm has been named "Montha," and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on October 28 evening or night.
Weather warnings
Orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet. The potential Cyclone "Montha" is expected to bring heavy rains to parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. In view of the weather forecast, schools in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari districts have been declared closed for two days.
Evacuation efforts
Odisha government evacuates people from vulnerable areas
The Odisha government has started evacuating people from vulnerable areas and deployed 128 disaster response teams in eight districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured that the state is fully prepared for the expected cyclone. The IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea till October 30 along the West Bengal coast due to heavy rainfall forecast there. It has also urged those already out at sea to return by Monday.
Military readiness
Indian Army put on high alert
The Indian Army has been put on high alert as cyclonic systems develop over the East Central Arabian Sea and the South East Bay of Bengal. "The situation is being monitored closely in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and respective state governments," the army stated, according to ANI. The IMD has warned that a storm surge of about one meter above astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam around landfall time.