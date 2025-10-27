IMD issues red alert as Cyclone 'Montha' nears Andhra landfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" by October 28. The cyclonic storm has been named "Montha," and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on October 28 evening or night.

Weather warnings Orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet. The potential Cyclone "Montha" is expected to bring heavy rains to parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. In view of the weather forecast, schools in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari districts have been declared closed for two days.

Evacuation efforts Odisha government evacuates people from vulnerable areas The Odisha government has started evacuating people from vulnerable areas and deployed 128 disaster response teams in eight districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured that the state is fully prepared for the expected cyclone. The IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea till October 30 along the West Bengal coast due to heavy rainfall forecast there. It has also urged those already out at sea to return by Monday.