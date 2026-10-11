CJP says protests to continue daily until Gyanesh Kumar removed

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced: "Every day, there will be marches to Jantar Mantar from now on, until Gyanesh Kumar is sacked as CEC."

The Student Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest, with General Secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya calling for nationwide student demonstrations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"Wherever they are blocked by police barricades, that area will become a 'Jantar Mantar,'" he said.