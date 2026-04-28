Dawood Ibrahim associate Salim Dola sent to India after arrest

Dola reportedly ran 5000cr drug operation

Dola was reportedly running more than ₹5,000 crore a year drug operation from abroad.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Narcotics Control Bureau for acting quickly, saying it shows the government's strong stand against organized crime.

This move follows the earlier extradition of Dola's son and the deportation of another associate as part of India's ongoing crackdown on global drug syndicates and money laundering.