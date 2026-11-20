Gangster linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-company killed in encounter
What's the story
Naseem Durrani, a 37-year-old gangster with links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-company, was killed in an encounter with police. The joint operation was carried out by the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Durrani was accused of shooting Sameer (26) near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on November 16.
Criminal background
Over 20 criminal cases against Durrani
Durrani, who was also known as "Rizwan," had over 20 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. He was in touch with Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of Ibrahim.
Shakeel had assigned Durrani the mission to eliminate jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016.
The murder of Sameer is believed to be part of an ongoing gang rivalry between Durrani's gang and Haroon Saifi's group.
Gang conflict
Territorial gang rivalry led to murder of Raja Mewati
Durrani's gang was at odds with Saifi's group over territorial control and illegal activities.
Mewati, Saifi's maternal uncle, was shot dead on May 26, with Durrani identified as the main shooter.
Rashid alias "Pani Wala," a close associate and alleged financier of Durrani, was killed on June 15.
Haroon Saifi and members of his gang were arrested in the case.
Assassination attempts
Durrani was also involved in conspiracy to kill Chhota Rajan
Durrani was also arrested in a case relating to threats to Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah.
As per the police, Durrani, who lived in Bulandshahr and carried a reward of ₹50,000, aimed to assert his authority in the north-east area of Delhi.
Following Sameer's murder, police teams were tracking Durrani, who was eventually located in Bulandshahr, leading to the encounter that killed him.