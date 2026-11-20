Durrani, who was also known as "Rizwan," had over 20 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. He was in touch with Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of Ibrahim.

Shakeel had assigned Durrani the mission to eliminate jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016.

The murder of Sameer is believed to be part of an ongoing gang rivalry between Durrani's gang and Haroon Saifi's group.