DDA announces 2,516 LIG flats in Delhi's Narela around ₹15L
India
Looking for a budget-friendly place in Delhi?
The DDA just announced 2,516 low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela, starting at around ₹15 lakh, a solid 25% off the usual price.
This move is all about making home ownership more accessible and giving Narela a boost as an up-and-coming sub-city.
Apply online via DDA Awaas Portal
You can check out the scheme brochure from October 13, sign up on October 14, and start booking your flat from October 20, all online via the DDA Awaas Portal.
There's a ₹1 lakh booking amount and a ₹2,500 non-refundable registration fee (unless you're already registered).
The brochure covers everything you'll need: flat sizes, locations in Narela, prices, and all the fine print.