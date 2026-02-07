'Dead body not found in 15ft sewer pit': Shocking statement
Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old assistant manager at HDFC Bank, lost his life when his bike plunged into an unbarricaded 15-foot sewer pit in Janakpuri just after midnight.
Despite his family's desperate search and police involvement, Kamal's body wasn't found until a passerby spotted him under his bike early the next morning.
Contractor booked for culpable homicide
Police have booked the contractor for culpable homicide, pointing to missing barricades, warning signs, lighting, and guards at the site as key safety failures.
The Delhi government announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to Kamal's family and ordered a committee to review safety protocols; the Delhi Jal Board also set up a two-member inquiry, with some DJB officials saying the service road had been barricaded, even as probes indicated prima facie negligence and some engineers were suspended.
Meanwhile, Kamal's family wants CCTV footage from the area to understand how this happened; police say they're already reviewing all available evidence.