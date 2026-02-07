'Dead body not found in 15ft sewer pit': Shocking statement

Contractor booked for culpable homicide

Police have booked the contractor for culpable homicide, pointing to missing barricades, warning signs, lighting, and guards at the site as key safety failures.

The Delhi government announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to Kamal's family and ordered a committee to review safety protocols; the Delhi Jal Board also set up a two-member inquiry, with some DJB officials saying the service road had been barricaded, even as probes indicated prima facie negligence and some engineers were suspended.

Meanwhile, Kamal's family wants CCTV footage from the area to understand how this happened; police say they're already reviewing all available evidence.