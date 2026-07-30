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Home / News / India News / Extremely heavy rain likely in these states, says IMD
Extremely heavy rain likely in these states, says IMD
IMD has warned of flooding, thunderstorms, strong winds

Extremely heavy rain likely in these states, says IMD

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 30, 2026
05:09 pm
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in parts of western and central India. The weather phenomenon, called a "deep depression," is moving westward and could intensify the ongoing southwest monsoon. This could lead to flooding, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several states over the next few days.

Weather system

Deep depression moving toward western India

The IMD said the deep depression originated over central India and is now moving toward the western region.

It is carrying a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal and interacting with an active monsoon system.

While not as intense as a cyclonic storm, this weather phenomenon could result in widespread heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Affected regions

Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, and parts of Marathwada.

The adjacent areas could also see heavy rain as the weather system moves westward.

Residents in low-lying areas have been cautioned about waterlogging and possible flash floods due to this weather phenomenon.

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Weather explanation

What is a deep depression?

A deep depression is an organized low-pressure weather system with winds stronger than a depression but weaker than a cyclone.

It draws warm, moist air from the sea, which rises and cools to form heavy rain clouds.

This leads to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall over the entire catchment area.

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Safety measures

Residents advised to pay attention to weather bulletins

Though the IMD hasn't classified this weather system as a cyclone, it has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several states.

This is because heavy rainfall can occur even in depression situations, leading to floods, landslides, poor visibility, and travel disruptions.

Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to pay attention to official weather bulletins and local alerts for their safety.

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