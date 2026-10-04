Deepali arrested in Thane for husband Gaurav Ragde's murder
India
After nearly two months on the run, 29-year-old Deepali (also known as Bali Vijay Salunke) has been arrested in Thane for her involvement in her husband Gaurav Ragde's murder.
The case unfolded after marital discord over Deepali's relationship with another man, Rishikesh Khode.
She has now confessed and is in Nagpur police custody.
Nagpur bridge knife attack under investigation
Back on August 20, 2026, things turned violent when Ragde confronted Deepali and Khode in Nagpur.
According to police, Khode and two others attacked Ragde with a knife near a bridge, reportedly at Deepali's urging, which led to his death at the hospital.
Since then, Deepali had been hiding out in Thane.
While she's now under arrest, police are still looking for Khode and his accomplices as the investigation continues.