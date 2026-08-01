Dehradun mother sold 15 year old daughter then reported missing
India
A shocking case in Dehradun: a 35-year-old woman sold her 15-year-old daughter, then reported her missing when she didn't get the full payment.
Uttarakhand Police tracked the girl down in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh and rescued her safely.
Four people, including the mother, are now behind bars.
Four suspects arrested, police probe trafficking
According to Circle Officer Nitin Lohani, the mother first handed her daughter to Pinky Malik, who acted as a middleman.
The mother then sold the girl to Lavi Kumar for ₹1.5 lakh via Malik; Kumar later sold her again to Manish for ₹2 lakh, planning to marry her off.
All four suspects have been arrested, and police are now digging deeper into their connections with other trafficking cases.