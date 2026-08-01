Dehradun mother sold 15 year old daughter then reported missing

According to Circle Officer Nitin Lohani, the mother first handed her daughter to Pinky Malik, who acted as a middleman.

The mother then sold the girl to Lavi Kumar for ₹1.5 lakh via Malik; Kumar later sold her again to Manish for ₹2 lakh, planning to marry her off.

All four suspects have been arrested, and police are now digging deeper into their connections with other trafficking cases.