Madras HC's 'autocratic India' warning after SC delays election petition 

Court

'Grave mockery of justice'

The court said the case has become a "grave mockery of justice" and that failure to follow the statutory mandate under Section 86 of the Representation of People Act for the prompt disposal of election petitions will undermine democracy and the true spirit of adult franchise. "If courts continue to ignore their own observations...I fear that this country may also go in the way of other autocratic countries which gained Independence around 75 years ago, along with us," it underscored.