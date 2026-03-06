Delhi: 3 fire incidents on Holi; 3 deaths India Mar 06, 2026

On Holi, a fire in Delhi turned tragic for two natives of Bihar.

The first blaze broke out at a toy warehouse in Sadar Bazar on March 4, where two men lost their lives.

Just hours later, another fire swept through the Rohini JJ cluster early March 5, claiming the life of 17-year-old Rozina Khatun.