Delhi: 3 fire incidents on Holi; 3 deaths
India
On Holi, a fire in Delhi turned tragic for two natives of Bihar.
The first blaze broke out at a toy warehouse in Sadar Bazar on March 4, where two men lost their lives.
Just hours later, another fire swept through the Rohini JJ cluster early March 5, claiming the life of 17-year-old Rozina Khatun.
Case of negligence filed in Sadar Bazar blaze
Firefighters rushed to both scenes—25 engines battled the Sadar Bazar fire overnight and rescued six people, while 18 engines tackled the Rohini blaze that spread to around 100 jhuggis.
Police have filed a negligence case in the Sadar Bazar fire and are still investigating what caused that incident.