Delhi: 5-year-old boy bitten by stray dog inside police colony
A five-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog inside a police colony in east Delhi's Shakarpur on Sunday, while visiting relatives with his dad.
The attack happened just days after the Supreme Court updated its rules on stray dogs, now focusing on sterilizing and vaccinating them instead of keeping them confined.
Boy stable; SC's updated stray dog guidelines
A police inspector stepped in quickly and got the injured boy to a hospital—he's stable and admitted to a hospital.
Under the Supreme Court's revised order, only rabid or aggressive dogs can be confined; others must be sterilized, vaccinated, and released back to their areas.
Authorities have also been told to set up dedicated feeding zones for stray dogs, with feeding not permitted on the streets.