Delhi 8-year-old waits after Daljeet allegedly killed at tor house
India
An eight-year-old boy in Delhi is waiting for his dad, Daljeet, who was allegedly killed by bouncers at Tor House nightclub after a spilled drink led to a violent fight.
Daljeet, the family's only breadwinner, came home injured and later died.
Police have arrested the club manager, his wife, and three bouncers.
Police review CCTV over alleged assault
Police are checking CCTV footage to confirm if Daljeet and his friends were attacked with sticks and bottles, even after apologizing.
There are also claims of slow police response and missing belongings.
Daljeet's wife, Pooja, is left explaining this loss to their son while hoping for justice.
Police have arrested the club manager, his wife, and three bouncers in connection with the incident.