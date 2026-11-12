Delhi air pollution drives 45% spike in hill station bookings
With Delhi's deteriorating air quality, there's been a huge jump, about 45%, in bookings from NCR folks escaping to hill stations like Kasauli, Mussoorie, and Bhimtal.
People are making the most of remote work to get away to these cooler, cleaner spots.
Hotels report young travelers' short escapes
Nearby leisure destinations are seeing a surge too.
Hotels say younger travelers want short escapes within a comfortable driving distance, while places like Sukoon Resort & Spa, Dakpathar have gone from 25% occupancy pre Diwali to 100% now.
With pollution concerns rising and official data limited during the festival, more people just want a breath of fresh air away from the city.