Delhi air quality to reach 'very poor' by Nov 29
Delhi's air is on track to get even worse, with experts predicting it will reach "very poor" levels by November 29, 2026.
The city's Air Quality Index was already at 226 this week, solidly in the "poor" zone.
Out of Delhi's 57 monitoring stations, 16 are already showing "very poor" air, while the rest report either "poor" or "moderate" conditions.
CAQM reviews IIT Delhi emissions data
To fight rising pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is reviewing fresh data from an IIT Delhi study that breaks down where emissions are coming from: cars, factories, and open burning.
This information will feed into the integration of the study with the Decision Support System (DSS).
CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma reviewed the progress of the EI and SA study.