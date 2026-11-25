Delhi air worsens with Anand Vihar AQI 336, average 228
Delhi's air took a hit this Wednesday, with Anand Vihar clocking an air quality index (AQI) of 336 and Akshardham not far behind at 327, both landing in the "very poor" zone.
Even though the city's average AQI dipped a bit to 228 from Tuesday, it's still stuck in the "poor" range.
Nearby towns unhealthy, vehicles top PM2.5
The pollution wave is hitting nearby regions as well. Panchgaon, Haryana, saw an AQI of 294 and Gurugram hit 280, both signaling unhealthy air.
Vehicles are now the biggest contributors to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution, while stubble burning matters less this time around.
The forecast? Expect "poor" air quality to linger until at least November 27.