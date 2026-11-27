Delhi airport CISF screener finds knife hidden in belt buckle
Security at Delhi's airport just got put to the test: a passenger flying in from Hong Kong was caught with a knife hidden inside his belt buckle.
A CISF screener noticed an unusual metallic object during X-ray screening, then detected the concealed knife after a physical examination right before he could board his connecting flight to Raipur.
It even posted a video online showing how cleverly it was tucked away.
CISF praises team for vigilance
Thanks to the alert screener, a serious security risk was stopped before it got any further.
The CISF gave a shoutout to its team for staying sharp and following strict rules, since knives and other sharp objects are totally banned on flights for everyone's safety.
It's a good reminder: double-check your bags and leave anything risky at home before heading to the airport.