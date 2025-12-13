Delhi's AQI hits 401, GRAP Stage III reinstated

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has reimposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi 's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 401 by 10am on Saturday, December 13. The sharp rise from an AQI of 349 on December 12 was due to slow wind speed and unfavorable weather conditions, which contributed to the lack of dispersal of pollutants.

Pollution control GRAP Stage III measures: Hybrid learning and construction ban Under GRAP Stage III, several measures have been introduced to combat the severe air quality. These include hybrid learning for students up to Class V and a ban on construction activities. Additionally, governments in the NCR can decide to allow public and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, with others working from home.

Enforcement NCR pollution control boards directed to intensify measures The NCR Pollution Control Boards and other concerned agencies have been asked to step up preventive measures. This is to ensure that the air quality does not deteriorate further. The decision was taken by the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee after reviewing the prevailing trend of air quality in Delhi and the surrounding areas.