Multiple vehicles collide on Noida Expressway due to dense fog
What's the story
A major accident involving over a dozen vehicles took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, according to NDTV. The incident was triggered by dense fog that severely reduced visibility. The crash involved cars and trucks, resulting in injuries to several people and causing a massive traffic jam.
Crash details
Accident site shows severe damage to vehicles
The accident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway. The expressway is a 135 km-long, six-lane road that runs through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Pictures from the crash site show one white car on the divider with its bonnet crushed and another car wedged under a truck.
Post-accident response
Police and toll plaza management clear damaged vehicles
The Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police Commissionerate confirmed their presence at the scene and said, "In the said case, the police force is present at the scene, and necessary actions are being taken." After the accident, traffic movement was stalled on this busy highway. Police officials with toll plaza management used cranes to remove damaged vehicles from roadways.
Safety measures
Injured passengers receive medical assistance, advised to drive cautiously
Several injured passengers, including a woman, were given immediate medical help and are now out of danger. After the accident, police personnel stayed at the spot to direct traffic and restore normal movement. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully in foggy conditions by maintaining safe distances and following speed limits.