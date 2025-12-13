Multiple vehicles collide on Noida Expressway due to dense fog

A major accident involving over a dozen vehicles took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, according to NDTV. The incident was triggered by dense fog that severely reduced visibility. The crash involved cars and trucks, resulting in injuries to several people and causing a massive traffic jam.

Crash details Accident site shows severe damage to vehicles The accident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway. The expressway is a 135 km-long, six-lane road that runs through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Pictures from the crash site show one white car on the divider with its bonnet crushed and another car wedged under a truck.

Post-accident response Police and toll plaza management clear damaged vehicles The Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police Commissionerate confirmed their presence at the scene and said, "In the said case, the police force is present at the scene, and necessary actions are being taken." After the accident, traffic movement was stalled on this busy highway. Police officials with toll plaza management used cranes to remove damaged vehicles from roadways.