Delhi begins Naya Safar Yojana rollout to curb air pollution
Delhi has started the process to roll out the Naya Safar Yojana to tackle air pollution by replacing older trucks and busses with cleaner, greener vehicles.
Announced by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the scheme encourages owners of BS-4 and older vehicles to upgrade (think electric rides or those meeting strict BS-6 standards) with a bunch of perks to make the switch easier.
Tax breaks via ₹9,585cr online portal
If you're swapping your old ride for a new one, you could get 100% off on Motor Vehicle Tax, plus discounts on registration and waivers on pending road taxes.
Even used vehicles get a 50% tax concession for a period of 10 years.
The ₹9,585 crore program is set up through an online portal for quick access and real-time updates, aiming to help over two lakh truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR over the next two years.