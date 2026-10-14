Delhi clears over 20L voter verifications, Punjab releases 2.01cr voters
India
Delhi just cleared up over 20 lakh voter verification cases, more than 60% of the issues flagged for mismatched information, by sending officials door-to-door.
At the same time, Punjab released its final list of 2,01,00,727 registered voters on October 12.
Punjab drops 13.6L, other states recheck
Punjab's new list has grown a bit since August but also dropped about 13.6 lakh names after removing duplicates and entries for people who died.
Down south, Karnataka's High Court has paused an investigation into alleged wrongful voter deletions until later this month.
Andhra Pradesh kicked off a massive recheck for nearly 45 lakh voters, while Mizoram and Odisha are running special drives to make sure no one gets left out this election season.