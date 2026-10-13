Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 4 education and skills projects
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just rolled out four new projects to boost education and skill training in the city.
These include a big senior secondary school in Dwarka and high-tech training centers at three industrial institutes.
Gupta said the government's aim is to connect education with practical skills, skills with employment, and innovation with entrepreneurship.
Dwarka school, NSUT hostel, ITIs centers
The Dwarka school can take in 2,000 students and comes with smart classrooms, labs, and a modern library for science, commerce, and arts.
There's also a new women's hostel at NSUT East Campus for 120 students who live far away.
Plus, the ITIs at Jahangirpuri, Dhirpur, and Narela are getting Centers of Excellence with hands-on courses in automation, robotics, and solar tech, so students can get ready for tomorrow's jobs.