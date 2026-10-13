Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 4 education and skills projects

The Dwarka school can take in 2,000 students and comes with smart classrooms, labs, and a modern library for science, commerce, and arts.

There's also a new women's hostel at NSUT East Campus for 120 students who live far away.

Plus, the ITIs at Jahangirpuri, Dhirpur, and Narela are getting Centers of Excellence with hands-on courses in automation, robotics, and solar tech, so students can get ready for tomorrow's jobs.