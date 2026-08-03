Delhi considers upfront 5-year generation-based incentive for rooftop solar
Delhi's government is considering a new plan to cut the high upfront costs of rooftop solar panels, which have kept many people from installing them.
The updated policy will combine the existing subsidy with an upfront, five-year generation-based incentive advance, making it easier for homes and offices to go solar.
Power Minister Ashish Sood says this should open up access for more folks, with support from the central government.
Delhi 3-kW ₹2.25L, ₹1.08L subsidy, ₹3/unit
Right now, setting up a 3-kW rooftop solar system costs about ₹2.25 lakh, and a combined subsidy of ₹1.08 lakh is available.
Residents also get a monthly incentive of ₹3 per unit, but soon that could be paid upfront for five years, slashing installation costs to nearly zero.
This move is part of Delhi's push to install 2.30 lakh rooftop solar plants, so if you've been thinking about going green, things might get much easier soon.