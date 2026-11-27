Delhi content creator Kamal Chaudhary threatened while recording Yamuna polluter
Delhi content creator Kamal Chaudhary was threatened when he confronted a man dumping waste into the Yamuna River and recorded the encounter.
The heated exchange, caught on video and shared online, shows the man warning Chaudhary not to interfere, going so far as to threaten him with a shoe.
Man cites religion, public demands action
The man defended his actions by saying, "This is my religion, I will do this," even as Chaudhary tried to explain the harm caused by river pollution.
The video quickly went viral, with many viewers supporting Chaudhary and demanding stricter action against both polluters and those who intimidate people trying to protect the environment.