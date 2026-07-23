Top cop who slapped woman protester removed from Jantar Mantar 

In a post on X, former Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said he has also filed a police complaint against Lamba.

He said during the hearing on police brutality in the Delhi High Court, the government told the court that nobody had approached the police for an FIR.

"So today I filed a police complaint," he said.

Gokhale said he has filed a complaint with the SHO, Parliament Street Police Station, for registration of an FIR against Lamba.