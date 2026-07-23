Top cop who slapped woman protester removed from Jantar Mantar
What's the story
Senior officer of the Delhi Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Lamba, has been removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site. The decision comes after Lamba was seen slapping a female protester during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20. The protest was held to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.
Legal action
Former TMC MP files complaint against Lamba
In a post on X, former Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said he has also filed a police complaint against Lamba.
He said during the hearing on police brutality in the Delhi High Court, the government told the court that nobody had approached the police for an FIR.
"So today I filed a police complaint," he said.
Gokhale said he has filed a complaint with the SHO, Parliament Street Police Station, for registration of an FIR against Lamba.
Court proceedings
Incident highlighted during hearing in Delhi HC
Lamba's actions were highlighted during the Delhi High Court hearing on a petition alleging police brutality against CJP protesters.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, argued that Lamba should be held accountable for slapping a peaceful protester.
"I can show the video right now. Let us not be scared to name our thugs in uniform when they deserve to be named. He should be summoned here and he should be asked to be accountable," Sankaranarayanan said.
Protest dispersal
Court issues notice to police, Centre
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju defended Delhi Police's actions, saying "though the petition looks impressive at the first blush, it is not so. These are petitions with ulterior motives. Persons...allegedly beaten up, have not come forward."
The court has issued notices to police, the central government, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by Umesh Kumar and Anshul Kumar.