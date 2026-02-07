Delhi cop's wife shoots herself during argument over video call
A Delhi Police head constable was arrested after his live-in partner, Priya (25), allegedly shot herself with his service revolver during a party at their Greater Noida West home.
The argument reportedly started when the constable received a video call from his wife.
Priya was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Investigation underway as police gather evidence
Head constable Ashish Pawar is under investigation as police look into how Priya accessed his weapon and whether there was any negligence or provocation involved.
Officers have seized the gun for forensic tests and are checking call records, CCTV footage, and speaking to people who were at the party.
Police have registered a case and taken him into custody while authorities work to piece together what really happened.