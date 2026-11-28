Delhi court acquits 6 accused in Alok Tiwari 2020 killing
Six men accused of killing Alok Tiwari during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots have been acquitted after spending six years behind bars.
The court said there just was not enough proof they were involved.
The judge pointed out that the prosecution could not show the men were even present during the attack on the night of February 25, 2020.
Inconsistent testimony from Ajit Kumar Tomar
The prosecution relied almost entirely on one witness, Ajit Kumar Tomar, but his statements changed and did not clearly link anyone to Tiwari's death.
With no solid evidence or independent evidence, the court decided to let the men go.
This verdict shines a light on how crucial reliable testimony and thorough investigations are in serious cases like this.