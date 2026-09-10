Delhi court charges Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav
A Delhi court has decided to formally charge former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav for alleged money laundering linked to the IRCTC hotel scam.
The judge said there is "strong suspicion of abuse of office and proceeds of crime" in the hands of Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav.
The official charges will be framed on October 3.
Patna plot transferred to Rabri Devi
The controversy centers on how hotels in Ranchi and Puri were leased out while Yadav was railways minister from 2005 to 2014.
Officials allegedly tweaked tender rules to benefit private operators, and in exchange, a plot of land in Patna ended up with Rabri Devi for a token price, after first being transferred to a close associate.
The court called this land "tainted."
Nine people are facing charges overall; seven others were let off.