Delhi court charges Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

A Delhi court has decided to formally charge former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav for alleged money laundering linked to the IRCTC hotel scam.

The judge said there is "strong suspicion of abuse of office and proceeds of crime" in the hands of Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav.

The official charges will be framed on October 3.